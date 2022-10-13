Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after buying an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,514,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,441,000 after buying an additional 483,561 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 481,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 153.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,761,000 after acquiring an additional 456,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

