Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.00.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.