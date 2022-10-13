Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

