Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.61.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $139.26. 104,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average of $158.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

