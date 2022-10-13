Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.20. 91,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,675. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.62. The company has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.