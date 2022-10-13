Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Compass Point lowered their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Ally Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

