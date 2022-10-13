Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $41.43

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.43, but opened at $43.61. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 21,430 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

