Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYASF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of AYASF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.