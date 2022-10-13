Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azimut Exploration from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Azimut Exploration Stock Up 5.3 %

Azimut Exploration stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

