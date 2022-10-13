B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Up 4,666.7% in September

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 4,666.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RILYK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.39. 18,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89.

