B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GNK opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $581.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 613,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 407,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 224,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

