Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.00

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 631664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($0.95).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.50. The company has a market cap of £277.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

In related news, insider Emma Davies purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £10,167.50 ($12,285.52).

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

