Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

