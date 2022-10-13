Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after buying an additional 393,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.