Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 762.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,356,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $365.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.22 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

