Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $397.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.31.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

