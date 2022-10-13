Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

