Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,098 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,393,791. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.37. 244,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 263.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

