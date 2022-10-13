Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $105.54 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.36 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.89.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

