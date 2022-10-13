Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

