Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,121,000 after buying an additional 177,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,658,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.