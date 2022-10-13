Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $246.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average is $243.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

