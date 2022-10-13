Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Morningstar by 4.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,283 shares of company stock worth $21,976,184. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morningstar Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $214.55 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.18 and its 200 day moving average is $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.