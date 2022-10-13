Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,437,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,554,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.