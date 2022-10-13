Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of DEO opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average of $184.21. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $162.63 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

