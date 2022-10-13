Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol (BAND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Band Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 35,191,821 in circulation. The last known price of Band Protocol is 1.06497242 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $4,118,800.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bandprotocol.com/.”

