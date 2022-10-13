Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in September

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKHYY traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.90. 2,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.3267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

