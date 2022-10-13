Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,532,272. The company has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

