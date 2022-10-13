Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,532,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $254.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

