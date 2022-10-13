Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $502.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

