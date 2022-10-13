Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $114.74

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$114.74 and last traded at C$115.73, with a volume of 842740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$125.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$130.70. The firm has a market cap of C$80.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

