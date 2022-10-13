Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$151.38.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. Veritas Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$116.21 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$114.43 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

About Bank of Montreal

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

