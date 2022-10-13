Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 7,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

