Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 372.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $91.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

