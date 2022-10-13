Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Down 79.3% in September

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 73,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Banner Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 299.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Banner Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Banner Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Banner Acquisition Company Profile

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.