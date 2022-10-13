Bao Finance Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $57,870.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.72 or 0.27043477 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao Finance (BAO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bao Finance has a current supply of 560,270,974,250 with 34,066,471,176 in circulation. The last known price of Bao Finance is 0.00011263 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $27,550.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bao.finance/.”

