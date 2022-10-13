Barclays Begins Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.
Grab Stock Performance
Shares of GRAB opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. Grab has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
