Barclays Begins Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. Grab has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

About Grab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

