Barclays Cuts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $90.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $88.87 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after buying an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

