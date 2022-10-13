Barclays Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 165

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

