Barclays Lowers MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $16.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $14,346,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

