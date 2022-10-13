Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161 ($1.95).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

JUP traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 84.41 ($1.02). 1,122,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,415. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.86 million and a P/E ratio of 401.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.43. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.26).

Insider Buying and Selling

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Formica sold 506,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total value of £470,740.89 ($568,802.43). In related news, insider Suzy Neubert purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,680 ($60,029.00). Also, insider Andrew Formica sold 506,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £470,740.89 ($568,802.43).

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.