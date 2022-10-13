Barclays Trims ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Target Price to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 258 ($3.12).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CTEC opened at GBX 199.30 ($2.41) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,982.50. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.09).

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 146.08%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11). In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11). Also, insider Sten Scheibye purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

About ConvaTec Group

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.