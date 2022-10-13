Barclays Trims Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Target Price to €133.70

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from €140.00 ($142.86) to €133.70 ($136.43) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HVRRY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.71.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

