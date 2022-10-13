Barclays Trims Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price to $7.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OPRT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

