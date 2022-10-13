Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 82,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,544. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

