Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 196,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 52,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.50 million and a PE ratio of -18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.