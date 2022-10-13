Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.