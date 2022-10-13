Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.34.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
