Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.20 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $417.56 million and approximately $44.20 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

