Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stake Raised by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Beazer Homes USA worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,615. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $23.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.