Beck Bode LLC Acquires 764 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,113,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 5,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

